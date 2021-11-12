Red-hot Devoe leads Georgia Tech’s 77-52 rout of Stetson

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 17 points, Jordan Usher had a double-double, and Georgia Tech defeated Stetson 77-52. Devoe made 3-of-5 3-pointers and added seven assists and five rebounds, continuing his strong play in the first week of the season. He scored 26 points, making 4-of-6 3-pointers, in a season-opening loss to Miami (Ohio) and is shooting 52% overall, including 7-of-11 from 3-point distance. Usher, who scored 14 points in the opener, had 14 points and 11 rebounds against Stetson. He had five assists as Georgia Tech’s starters combined for 18 assists.