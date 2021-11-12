Pay from firms linked to EPL club owners set to be declared

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs are set to be required to declare to the league when players and coaches are receiving supplemental payments from deals with companies linked to their team’s ownership. People with knowledge of the situation say the rule change is being discussed by clubs as part of a tightening of financial regulations following the Saudi sovereign wealth fund buying Newcastle. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss rules yet to be adopted by the league.