No. 13 Oregon makes half of shots for 86-63 win over SMU

By STEVE MIMS

Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Eric Williams Jr. had 19 points and five rebounds as No. 13 Oregon defeated SMU 86-63 Friday night. Will Richardson and Jacob Young each scored 18 points as the Ducks (2-0) shot 51.6% from the field, including 9 for 20 on 3-pointers. Rivaldo Soares had 10 points and a team-high seven rebounds, Quincy Guerrier had nine points and six rebounds and Franck Kepnang had seven points and six rebounds. Emmanuel Bandoumel scored 14 points to pace the Mustangs (1-1), who shot 37.7% from the field.