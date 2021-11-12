Nance sparks Northwestern to 95-60 victory over High Point

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and sparked a big run to open the second half as Northwestern turned back High Point 95-60. Nance, the son of 13-year NBA veteran Larry Nance, scored 14 points in a 19-7 run to open the second half and the Wildcats turned a one-point halftime lead into a 53-40 advantage and never looked back. John-Michael Wright paced the Panthers (1-1), who trailed 34-33 at halftime, with 23 points and nine assists.