Monday Night Mannings has been a big success for ESPN

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ESPN’s pursuit of Peyton Manning to be a part of “Monday Night Football” has paid off … albeit in an unorthodox manner that no one could have predicted. Not only has the Hall of Fame quarterback received a forum where he doesn’t have to worry about jockeying for time in a three-man booth, but he has been able to bring along his brother for the ride. The Manningcast — or as ESPN calls it “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli” — has drawn rave reviews along with plenty of viewers. The five Manningcasts on ESPN2 are averaging 1.59 million viewers.