Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Flames 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored at 2:32 of overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 2-1. William Nylander had a goal and an assist and Jack Campbell made 30 saves to help the Maple Leafs win for the seventh time in eight games. Oliver Kylington scored for Calgary, which has lost three straight (0-2-1). Dan Vladar stopped 35 shots. Vladar stopped Matthews on a breakaway and Mitch Marner on a follow in overtime before Campbell shut the door on a frantic sequence in Toronto’s end. However, Matthews got another chance on his next shift, and beat Vladar between the pads for his sixth goal of the season.