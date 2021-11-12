Kupcho races to 36-hole lead in search of maiden LPGA win

BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Lexi Thompson and Jennifer Kupcho are tied for the lead going into the weekend at the Pelican Women’s Championship. Kucpho had a 64 at Pelican Golf Club. Thompson finished with a flair with birdies on four of her last five holes. But there is plenty of work to be done. Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire was one shot behind. The group two shots back included world No. 1 Nelly Korda and defending champion Sei Young Kim. Also in the mix is Christina Kim. She received a late sponsor exemption and needed it to make sure she kept her LPGA card.