Indiana breezes to 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points and blocked seven shots and Race Thompson finished with a double-double as Indiana rolled to a 85-49 victory over Northern Illinois in nonconference play. Mike Woodson, a standout guard for Indiana under Bob Knight from 1976-80, is now 2-0 in his first season as the Hoosiers’ coach. Woodson, an Indiana native, is the first Hoosier graduate to lead the program at the start of a season since Lou Watson in 1965. Keshawn Williams topped the Huskies with 21 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor.