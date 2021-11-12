Coaches vs. Racism aims to be about more than basketball

WASHINGTON (AP) — The executive director of the Coaches vs. Racism campaign that is bringing men’s college basketball teams from Michigan and Prairie View A&M to the nation’s capital says he found inspiration for his new project from Coaches vs. Cancer. Darryl Woods says the idea was to make the event a full experience and more than merely a basketball game. That is why there are other events associated with Saturday night’s game between sixth-ranked Michigan of the Big Ten and Prairie View A&M of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Michigan was scheduled to visit the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Friday.