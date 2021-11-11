Streaking Titans, home again, try to stay atop AFC vs Saints

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Pro Football Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike Vrabel swatted away the idea of talking to his Tennessee Titans about trying to earn the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage through the playoffs with a succinct response. No. His approach stays the same even if his Titans (7-2) have the NFL’s longest active winning streak at five games. That has them atop the AFC halfway through the season. The last four victories have come against playoff teams from last season with each bigger than the last. Tennessee has a chance Sunday against the New Orleans Saints to add another 2020 playoff team to that list.