PITTSBURGH (AP) — It didn’t take long for former Atlanta linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner to find a new home. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed Tuioti-Mariner to the practice squad just two days after he was released by the Falcons in a surprise move. Tuioti-Mariner shared the team lead with two sacks and had nine tackles this season for Atlanta, though he was inactive for each of the Falcons’ past two games before being cut.