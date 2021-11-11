Seahawks seeking to win at Green Bay for 1st time since 1999

By The Associated Press

The focus will be on each team’s star quarterback as the Green Bay Packers host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The Seahawks are hoping Russell Wilson plays Sunday after missing three games because of an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand that required surgery. Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is optimistic he will play Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test kept him out of a 13-7 loss at Kansas City and prevented him from practicing this week. The Seahawks haven’t beaten the Packers at Lambeau Field since 1999.