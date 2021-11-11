Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:20 AM

Rozner shoots 65, 2 shots off lead in title defense in Dubai

KION 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Antoine Rozner got off to a strong start to his title defense at the Dubai Championship by shooting 7-under 65 to trail first-round leader JB Hansen by two strokes. The French golfer claimed his first European Tour title in this tournament last year in finishing on 25 under par. A similar winning total might be necessary after a low-scoring first round when 85 players in the 114-man field broke par. Hansen shot a bogey-free 63 featuring five birdies in six holes from No. 4 and a birdie-birdie finish. Rozner was tied for second place with Dean Burmester and the English pair of Andy Sullivan and Paul Waring.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content