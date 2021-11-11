Ottawa Senators add 2 players to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators placed two more players in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol Thursday, hours before they were scheduled to host the Los Angeles Kings. The Senators added forward Alex Formenton and goaltender Matt Murray to the COVID-19 list, bringing the number of players in protocol to eight. The Senators recalled forward Andrew Agozzino and defensemen Dillon Heatherington and Lassi Thomson from Belleville of the American Hockey League to fill the gaps in the roster. The Senators canceled practice Wednesday for precautionary reasons after defenseman Josh Brown was placed in the COVID-19 protocol. Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are on the list, along with associate coach Jack Capuano.