No. 8 Michigan State looks to tighten defense vs. Maryland

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press

Coach Mel Tucker attributed Michigan State’s first loss this season to “death by inches.” Another defeat could kill the dreams of a Big Ten championship. Coming off an exhilarating victory over rival Michigan, the Spartans unraveled defensively in a 40-29 loss at Purdue last weekend. They’ll try to bounce back when they host Maryland on Saturday. Michigan State’s pass defense was shredded by Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell, who threw for 536 yards. Next they’ll face Quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, whose 41 completions last week against Penn State were second-most in Maryland program history. Tagovailoa has five 300-yard passing games this season, the most in the Big Ten.