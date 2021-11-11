No. 4 Oklahoma puts 17 wins in row on line at No. 18 Baylor

By The Associated Press

Fourth-ranked Oklahoma has won an FBS-best 17 games in a row, and is the Big 12’s only undefeated team. The six-time defending league champions are trying to get to 10-0 for the first time since 2004. Baylor still has a chance to get into the Big 12 title game for the second time in three seasons. When Oklahoma last visited Waco in 2019, the Sooners overcame a 28-3 deficit and won 34-31, the biggest comeback in team history. The Sooners haven’t lost a game in November since Baylor beat them at home in 2014.