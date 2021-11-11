No. 20 Wisconsin seeks to stay hot as it hosts Northwestern

By The Associated Press

Wisconsin is seeking to win its sixth straight and maintain at least a share of first place in the Big Ten West Division when the 20th-ranked Badgers host Northwestern. The Badgers are tied for the division lead with Minnesota (4-2, 3-1), No. 19 Iowa (7-2, 4-2, No. 20 CFP) and Purdue (4-2, 3-2, No. 19 CFP). Northwestern is attempting to beat Wisconsin for the third time in four years. Northwestern beat Wisconsin 17-7 in Evanston last year when the Wildcats were ranked 19th and the Badgers 10th.