By The Associated Press

Minnesota’s game at No. 19 Iowa will begin to unjumble the Big Ten West Division standings. The Gophers and Hawkeyes are among four teams tied for first. The winner will be tied for or alone in first place. The loser falls a full game behind with two to play. It also is the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale. Iowa has won the bronze pig six straight years and eight of the last nine.