Newcastle hoping for lifting of ban to allow Saudi sponsors

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle’s new Saudi ownership is hoping to start signing up sponsorships from the kingdom later this month by getting a ban on such deals lifted by fellow Premier League clubs. A freeze on any clubs signing commercial deals with companies linked to their ownership was rushed through temporarily last month after the Saudi sovereign wealth fund bought Newcastle. Premier League rivals were worried Newcastle will use friendly sponsorship deals with related parties to help it comply with financial fair play rules that are in place to prevent rich clubs from spending unchecked. New Newcastle director Amanda Staveley is now on the clubs’ panel formulating new regulations and is hoping the probation on deals linked to the ownership is “lifted as quickly as possible” by the league.