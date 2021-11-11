High-scoring Buccaneers’ offense takes show to Washington

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay’s high-scoring offense faces Washington’s slowly improving defense in a rematch of the teams’ playoff game last season. Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers are 6-2 and look like legitimate contenders. Washington fell to 2-6 before its bye week with a 17-10 loss at Denver. Taylor Heinicke has become Washington’s starting quarterback after making his debut with the team in the wild-card round loss to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers are 9½-point favorites this time.