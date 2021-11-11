Skip to Content
Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Blues 4-3

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his second goal of the game 2:01 into overtime, giving the Nashville Predators a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Duchene’s wrist shot beat goalie Jordan Binnington on the short side. It was the only shot Nashville had in overtime. Yakov Trenin and St. Louis native Luke Kunin also scored for the Predators. Jordan Kyrou scored twice for the Blues, and Vladimir Tarasenko also had a goal.  

