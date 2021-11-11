Czinano, Clark lead No. 9 Iowa over Samford, 91-54

By JOHN BOHNENKAMP

Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and No. 9 Iowa beat Samford 91-54 on Thursday night. Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal. Clark, a preseason Associated Press All-American, finished the half with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting. Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, made 8 of 11 shots. Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener. Annie Ramil had 15 rebounds.