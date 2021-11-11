Clemson’s Swinney knows the job is to win big over UConn

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is wary of UConn. He also knows the job this week is not to just get a victory against the Huskies, but to win big. When asked earlier this week if he might rest players against struggling UConn, Swinney quipped that if Clemson lost this game it would have a new football coach next year. It’s a tall order for the Huskies, who have not played a game since a 44-13 loss to Middle Tennessee on Oct. 22. Interim coach Lou Spanos said he’s had to carefully put together a game plan to keep his players engaged and in shape through the two off weeks.