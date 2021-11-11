Brazil beats Colombia 1-0 to qualify for Qatar World Cup

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil is celebrating as the first South American team to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next year — with several matches in hand and more than a year before the tournament begins. Lucas Paquetá scored Brazil’s only goal in the 72nd minute in a 1-0 win over Colombia to put the Seleção 18 points ahead of fourth-place Chile. South American soccer body CONMEBOL celebrated Brazil’s early qualification to Qatar. Sixth-place Uruguay can still reach Brazil’s 34 points, but it will face Chile in the last round of qualifying, which makes it mathematically impossible for both of them to overtake the leader. The top four teams in South America earn direct entry to the World Cup.