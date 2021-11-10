Star QBs Howell, Pickett face off as UNC visits No. 25 Pitt

By The Associated Press

No. 25 Pittsburgh will try to take another step toward the ACC’s Coastal Division title when the Panthers host North Carolina. The Panthers are 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference with three games remaining. UNC is coming off its biggest victory of the season, an upset over Wake Forest that knocked the Demon Deacons out of the unbeaten ranks. The game features two of the best quarterbacks in college football in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and UNC’s Sam Howell. Pickett needs just 113 yards passing to become the school’s all-time leader.