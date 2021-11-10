Skip to Content
Rune beats Cerúndolo to keep Next Gen Finals hopes alive

MILAN (AP) — Holger Rune of Denmark kept his hopes of making the semifinals alive as he beat Francisco Cerúndolo of Argentina 4-1, 4-2, 1-4, 4-1 at the Next Gen Finals. The eight-man tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour has a round-robin format and both players had lost their opening Group A matches. Carlos Alcaraz is playing Brandon Nakashima of the United States in the other Group A match. Group B features another American in Sebastian Korda as well as home favorite Lorenzo Musetti, Frenchman Hugo Gaston and Sebastian Baez of Argentina.

