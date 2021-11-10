Richardson boots Northern Illinois past Ball State 30-29

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — John Richardson kicked a 32-yard field goal as time expired and Northern Illinois defeated Ball State 30-29 in a game that saw three lead changes in the final 2-plus minutes. Northern Illinois drove 69 yards in 14 plays to take a 27-26 lead with 2:42 to go in the fourth. The score came on a 10-yard run by Jay Ducker and culminated a drive in which the Huskies converted three third downs. The Cardinals quickly drove to the Northern Illinois side of the field but their drive stalled at the 31 and Jacob Lewis kicked a 48-yard field goal for a 29-27 lead but they left 1:42 for Northern Illinois’ winning drive.