Pogba to miss ‘several’ matches for Man United after injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Paul Pogba is set for an extended spell out of action following his injury on international duty with France this week. Manchester United says the midfielder is expected to miss “several upcoming matches” for the club. That potentially rules him out of its final two Champions League group games and meetings with Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League. Pogba had already been ruled out of France’s World Cup qualifiers over the next week against Kazakhstan and Finland. Pogba sustained a right thigh injury on Monday seemingly as he took a shot on goal in training. United says Pogba will undergo “treatment and further evaluation” in Manchester.