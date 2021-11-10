Packers activate left tackle David Bakhtiari from PUP list

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have activated offensive tackle David Bakhtiari from the physically unable to perform list. The Packers needed to activate Bakhtiari by Wednesday for him to play this season. Bakhtiari hasn’t played since tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Dec. 31. He is eligible to play as soon as Sunday when the Packers host the Seattle Seahawks. Packers coach Matt LaFleur isn’t saying yet when Bakhtiari will return to the field. Also Wednesday, Packers receiver Davante Adams made his pitch for Odell Beckham Jr. to join him in Green Bay.