Pack scores 18, Kansas State uses late run to top FAMU 67-57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, Mark Smith added 12 points and Kansas State beat Florida A&M 67-57 in a season opener for both teams. The Wildcats led by just three points at the break but held the Rattlers to 27 points in the second half. FAMU took a 43-42 lead, its last of the game, with 13:28 remaining. But Selton Miguel scored all 10 of his points during a 12-2 run for Kansas State. MJ Randolph scored 12 straight FAMU points, but he didn’t get much help as Kansas State held a double-digit lead for the final six minutes.