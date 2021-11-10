No Sprite, no spite: Braves’ Anthopoulos beaming as WS champ

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

CARSLBAD, Calif. (AP) — Alex Anthopoulos and his family settled on unusual ways to be festive after the Braves’ general manager was forced to quarantine at home with COVID-19 as his team ended Atlanta’s 26-year championship drought in the big four major sports. Anthopoulos arrived at the general manager’s meetings in Southern California on Tuesday night, and a day later, he smiled wide recounting the siloed-yet-celebratory 12-day stretch in which he won his first championship.