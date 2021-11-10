Notre Dame’s o-line goes from question mark to strong spot

By CAROLINE PINEDA

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — No. 7 Notre Dame is preparing for Saturday’s game at Virginia with an offensive line that has gotten better and better throughout the season. The line struggled early, giving up an average of more than four sacks over the first five games. Since then the sacks are down and the running game has picked up. The only returning starter is senior center Jarrett Patterson. He says the biggest factor for the line is playing with more confidence and trusting their teammates.