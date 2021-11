By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ

Associated Press

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Anett Kontaveit has extended her hot streak by defeating second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4, in the opening match at the WTA Finals in Mexico. The eighth-seeded Kontaveit had early breaks in both sets to beat the French Open champion in just 75 minutes for her 11th consecutive victory. The 25-year-old Estonian has now won 27 of her last 29 matches.