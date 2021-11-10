Jeannot, Saros help Predators beat Stars 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist and Juuse Saros stopped 25 shots as the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 4-2. Ryan Johansen, Matt Duchene and Colton Sissons also scored for the Predators, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games. Sissons scored an empty-net goal with 43 seconds left after Dallas cut a 3-0 deficit to 3-2. Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen scored and Braden Holtby had 18 saves for Dallas, which has lost six of its last seven games (1-4-2).