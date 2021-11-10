Dort’s 27 points lead Thunder past reeling Pelicans, 108-100

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lu Dort scored 27 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 24 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the reeling New Orleans Pelicans 108-100. The Thunder have won three straight. Darius Bazley scored 14 points and Matt Muscala added 12 for the Thunder. Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans, who lost their eighth straight while falling to 1-11. Nickiel Alexander-Walker scored 33 points and Devante Graham scored 18 for New Orleans. The Pelicans were without stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and became further short-handed when veteran Josh Hart was ejected in the first half.