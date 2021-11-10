Dickinson-led No. 6 Michigan beats Buffalo 88-76 in opener

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson had 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night. The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime. But Michigan came out flat in the second half, allowing Buffalo to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left. Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead late in the game. Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points.