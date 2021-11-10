Crystal Dunn finds her voice, embraces union role

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crystal Dunn has taken on a role as vice president and secretary of the U.S. Women’s National Team Players’ Association and has become active in negotiations for a new labor contract. Dunn feels it’s important to speak as a woman of color, and to use that voice at the negotiating table. The new role is an evolution for Dunn, who has solidified her spot on the U.S. national team. The current collective bargaining agreement expires on Dec. 31.