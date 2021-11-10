Burns on Pats’ Jones: I wish my D-end friends happy hunting

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers defensive end Brian Burns said he thinks Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones should apologize for grabbing his right ankle and trying to twist it during last Sunday’s game in Charlotte. But Burns said “that’s not going to happen.” Burns went on to say of Jones “I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting.” Burns and several of his Carolina teammates are still irate that Jones was not penalized for holding and has not yet been fined by the league for grabbing Burns’ leg after a sack-fumble in New England’s 24-6 win over Carolina.