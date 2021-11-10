Ball, LaVine lead Bulls past Mavericks 117-107

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 23 points and Lonzo Ball made seven of Chicago’s 15 3-pointers, helping the Bulls top the Dallas Mavericks 117-107. Five players scored in double figures for Chicago during its second straight victory. Nikola Vucevic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan finished with 17 points. Dallas had won three straight and four of five overall, but it couldn’t keep up with LaVine and the Bulls in the second half. Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, and Luka Doncic finished with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.