Published 11:23 AM

ACC title race wide open heading into season’s final weeks

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer

The Atlantic Coast Conference divisional races are far from decided and several schools still have a shot at winning the league crown. Virginia defensive lineman Mandy Alonso says this is fun because being in contention is the position everyone wants to be in at this time of year. Wake Forest remains unbeaten in the Atlantic Division with pivotal games against No. 21 N.C. State and Clemson on the horizon. Pittsburgh reigns in the Coastal Division, but the Panthers and Virginia control their own destiny. The Panters and Cavaliers square off next weekend at Pittsburgh.

