Texas texts: New Tech coach McGuire connects to prep coaches

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

New Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire is already connecting to Texas prep coaches. He says he’s one of them, even after the past five seasons on Baylor’s staff. McGuire was introduced on the Lubbock campus this week. He will now begin the transition and take over the head coaching duties for the Red Raiders after the season ends. The 51-year-old McGuire won three state championships in Texas and describes himself as a unicorn in coaching. After three years at Crowley High, 20 at Cedar Hill High and then Baylor, he says he plans to stay at Texas Tech.