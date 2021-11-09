Roll call of right backs gives Southgate dilemma for England

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Gareth Southgate once said he’d love to pick six right backs in his England squads such are the national team’s riches in that position. A glance at the attacking statistics in this season’s Premier League shows just why. No player in England’s latest squad has scored more goals in the league than Chelsea right back Reece James with four. Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has four assists which is more than another other England player. The right-back position is one area where England must be the envy of European soccer. The influx to the Premier League of the so-called “super coach” from abroad might have revolutionized the role of a right back.