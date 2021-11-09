No. 13 Oregon beats Texas Southern 83-66 in season opener

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 20 points and No. 13 Oregon opened the season with an 83-66 victory over Texas Southern. De’Vion Harmon added 15 points and Jacob Young had 14 for the Ducks, who led by as many as 23 points in the second half. John Walker III led the Tigers with 19 points and PJ Henry had 10. Oregon is coming off an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last season, the fifth time coach Dana Altman has taken the Ducks that far. Texas Southern also made the NCAA Tournament last year.