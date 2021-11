AMES, Iowa (AP) — Gabe Kalscheur and Isaiah Brockington combined to score 37 points to give T.J. Otzelberger his 100th career coaching victory as Iowa State beat Kennesaw State in a season opener postponed from a year ago. The game, originally scheduled as the 2020-21 season opener, marked the start of the 50th anniversary season of Iowa State’s Hilton Coliseum.