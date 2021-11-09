Hunter hits 7 3s in debut, No. 25 Texas women roll 131-36

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kydall Hunter hit seven 3-pointers in her collegiate debut and No. 25 Texas went on to rout New Orleans 131-36 in the season opener for both teams. Aliyah Matharu added 18 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor had 15, DeYona Gaston 12 and Latasha Lattimore 11 for the Longhorns. Hunter was 7 of 8 behind the arc and 10 of 13 overall. The 131 points and 95-point margin of victory were second only to a 135-37 win over Centenary on Dec. 15, 2000. Brianna Ellis led New Orleans with 19 points.