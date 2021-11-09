Hoosiers start new era by holding off Eastern Michigan 68-62

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Xavier Johnson added 14 points to lead Indiana past Eastern Michigan 68-62. Mike Woodson won his first game as the Hoosiers new coach. Indiana has won 22 of its last 23 season openers, this one without trailing, but after the Eagles cut a 20-point deficit to one in the second half. Noah Farrakhan had 18 points and three 3-pointers to lead Eastern Michigan in coach Stan Heath’s debut.