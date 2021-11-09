Groves, Oklahoma beat Northwestern State 77-59

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves had 15 points and nine rebounds in his first game for Oklahoma, Jalen Hill scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and the Sooners beat Northwestern State 77-59 in the season opener for both teams. Porter Moser, who came in from Loyola-Chicago to replace retired coach Lon Kruger, won his debut for Oklahoma. Hill scored six points and Gibson and Noland each hit a 3-pointer in a 15-1 run that gave the Sooners a 43-28 lead with 15:25 to play. Gibson and Groves each made a layup and a 3-pointer in a 10-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 21 points about five minutes later. Kendal Coleman led Northwestern State with 19 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Larry Owens scored 10 points.