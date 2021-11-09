Georgia staves off FIU upset bid with 58-51 win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Aaron Cook scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Georgia held off Florida International’s upset bid with a 58-51 win in the season opener for both teams. Florida International took advantage of the Bulldogs’ 28.6% shooting (8 for 28) and built a 27-22 lead with seven of its 10-made baskets from beyond the 3-point line. Despite regrouping after the break, it wasn’t until Christian Wright’s layup with 7:47 remaining that made it 44-42 did Georgia maintain the lead the rest of the way. Tevin Brewer led Florida International with 14 points.