European Tour rebranded, doubling total prize fund to $200M+

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Tour is being rebranded as the DP World Tour starting next year. It marks the end of an era for the European Tour, which was founded in 1972. DP World is a Dubai-based logistics company that has sponsored the season-ending event on the European Tour. That has been held in Dubai since 2009. European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says the deal with DP World will nearly double the total prize money on the tour to more than $200 million from 2022. Pelley says there will be a minimum prize fund of $2 million for each tournament. There will be 47 events held in 27 different countries.