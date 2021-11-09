Ducks place GM Murray on leave amid probe of his conduct

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on leave amid an ongoing investigation into his conduct. The Ducks said in a statement they recently became aware of accusations of improper professional conduct against Murray, who is the third-longest-tenured general manager in the NHL. The team did not specify the behavior Murray is accused of. The Ducks hired a law firm to conduct the investigation and said they placed Murray on leave at the firm’s recommendation.